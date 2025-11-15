Tanker Tension: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Seize Vessel in Gulf Waters

In a developing incident, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a petrochemical tanker en route to Singapore, alleging unauthorized cargo violations, according to Iranian state media. The incident occurred in Gulf waters, as confirmed by a U.S. official and maritime security sources.

The tanker, named Talara and flagged by the Marshall Islands, was intercepted off the UAE coast, carrying high-sulphur gasoil from Sharjah to Singapore. Columbia Shipmanagement, the vessel's manager, reported losing contact with the Talara 20 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan, UAE, and is coordinating with maritime security to resolve the situation.

This marks Tehran's first tanker seizure since Israeli-U.S. military actions in June, with Iran having reduced its regional operations post-conflict. The U.S. military has expressed awareness and is monitoring developments closely as tensions mount in Gulf waters.