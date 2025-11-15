Left Menu

Tanker Tension: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Seize Vessel in Gulf Waters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a tanker in Gulf waters, citing violations over carrying unauthorized petrochemicals destined for Singapore. This marks the first such incident following Israeli-U.S. strikes in June. The U.S. military is monitoring the situation closely as tensions resurface in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing incident, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a petrochemical tanker en route to Singapore, alleging unauthorized cargo violations, according to Iranian state media. The incident occurred in Gulf waters, as confirmed by a U.S. official and maritime security sources.

The tanker, named Talara and flagged by the Marshall Islands, was intercepted off the UAE coast, carrying high-sulphur gasoil from Sharjah to Singapore. Columbia Shipmanagement, the vessel's manager, reported losing contact with the Talara 20 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan, UAE, and is coordinating with maritime security to resolve the situation.

This marks Tehran's first tanker seizure since Israeli-U.S. military actions in June, with Iran having reduced its regional operations post-conflict. The U.S. military has expressed awareness and is monitoring developments closely as tensions mount in Gulf waters.

