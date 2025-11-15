Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Overhauls Employment Framework for Bhakra Beas Management Board

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved creating a separate cadre for Bhakra Beas Management Board employees to address staffing issues. The decision, part of a broader reform agenda, includes new policies for land preservation and enhancements in health services, education, and menstrual hygiene programs.

Punjab Cabinet Overhauls Employment Framework for Bhakra Beas Management Board
The Punjab Cabinet, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, has approved the creation of a distinct employee cadre for the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). This decision, confirmed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, aims to curb vacancies traditionally filled by personnel from other states.

Addressing critical administrative changes, the Cabinet also endorsed land preservation policies under the Punjab Land Preservation Act. Initiatives focus on sustainable development and environmental conservation, setting a precedent for low-impact residential units and stringent commercial restrictions.

In health and social welfare, the Cabinet sanctioned the recruitment of new nurses and the revival of child development posts. An increase in retirement age for specific medical positions and the launch of the Navi Dishaa Scheme to improve menstrual hygiene were also approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

