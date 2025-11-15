Left Menu

Tragedy in Punjabi Bagh: Fatal Consequences of Unrequited Love

A 24-year-old woman named Muskan was tragically shot dead, and her alleged shooter, Neeraj, a jilted lover, turned the gun on himself in West Delhi. The police discovered the two individuals following a call about injuries at their residence. Investigations into this apparent case of unrequited love are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, where a 24-year-old woman was shot dead, allegedly by a rejected lover who then attempted to shoot himself. The police reported the shocking turn of events occurred at the woman's residence on Saturday.

The authorities received a distress call around midday about two individuals found injured in a house within the Old Slum Quarters of Punjabi Bagh. Upon arrival, the police discovered a woman, Muskan, with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound to her head, and she was declared dead on the scene.

In a nearby room, they found Neeraj, 25, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from unrequited love, as both the Mobile Crime Team and a Forensic Science Laboratory team collect evidence to understand the circumstances behind this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

