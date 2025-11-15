Digital India Pavilion Unveiled at IITF 2025 Showcasing India’s Tech Transformation

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Jitin Prasada inaugurated the Digital India Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) on 14 November 2025, marking a major showcase of India’s expanding digital ecosystem and its journey towards a secure, inclusive and citizen-centric digital future. The Pavilion, located in Hall No. 6, brings together India’s most impactful digital governance initiatives, reflecting this year’s IITF theme — “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

A Snapshot of India’s Digital Evolution

The Digital India Pavilion has been designed as an immersive, interactive space where visitors can witness first-hand how technology is transforming governance, service delivery, education, cybersecurity and access to public services. Over the next two weeks, citizens, researchers, entrepreneurs and students will be able to explore demonstrations, live sessions and digital installations from some of India’s flagship digital platforms.

Shri Jitin Prasada, in his inaugural address, highlighted India’s leadership in building digital public infrastructures that are secure, scalable and inclusive. He emphasised how platforms such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UMANG and the IndiaAI mission have become foundational pillars in the nation’s digital governance model.

UMANG: One App, Thousands of Citizen Services

A central attraction at the Pavilion is the UMANG App, one of the world’s largest multi-service government platforms. With 2,132+ integrated services, UMANG provides seamless access to Central and State Government departments. Available in 23 Indian languages, it boasts over 9.63 crore users, making it a vital tool for simplifying public service access. At the Pavilion, visitors can navigate mock service journeys, understand its integrated departments and explore its accessibility features.

DigiLocker: A Paperless, Secure Future

Also showcased is DigiLocker, the ground-breaking digital document wallet that allows citizens to store and access personal documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, driving licences, academic certificates and government records. With 60.79 crore registered users, 2,234 document issuers and 2,944 verified requesters, DigiLocker continues to redefine trust-based governance. Live demos illustrate how the platform’s security layers protect user data while enabling faster, paperless transactions.

myScheme: Gateway to 4,000+ Government Schemes

The myScheme platform has emerged as a one-stop discovery portal for government schemes. With 4,000+ schemes across the Centre and States, it offers users personalised recommendations and eligibility checks. At IITF, visitors can interact with the AI-driven myScheme Assistant, explore scheme catalogs, and experience QR-based onboarding for instant scheme access.

Aadhaar: Empowering Identity in the Digital Era

The Aadhaar exhibit features the new Aadhaar App, designed to enhance citizen privacy and secure identity management. Features such as selective information sharing, face verification for presence, and QR-based offline verification allow users to control what information they share and when. Interactive kiosks at the Pavilion show real-life use cases across banking, telecom, subsidies and public services.

NIELIT: Democratizing Digital Learning

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) highlights cutting-edge initiatives to make digital education accessible nationwide. Exhibits cover:

Digital University Platform with 20+ domain courses

AI-powered tools such as NIELIT Mitra and Interview Simulators

Virtual Labs offering hands-on learning in IoT, cloud computing, cybersecurity and electronics

NIELIT’s digital-first model demonstrates how education can scale using smart labs, credit-linked pathways and AI-integrated learning.

NIXI: Expanding India’s Digital Identity Footprint

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) presents a wide range of new third-level domain categories aimed at promoting secure and diverse digital identities. These include next-generation domains such as .5G.in, .ai.in, .io.in, professional domains such as .dr.in, .ca.in, .er.in, and lifestyle-oriented domains like .travel.in and .me.in.

CERT-In: Safeguarding India’s Cyberspace

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) exhibit demonstrates India’s cybersecurity frameworks, incident response systems and initiatives to build cyber-smart citizens. With cyber threats increasing globally, CERT-In’s focus on enterprise resilience, cyber hygiene and national security showcases the backbone of India's digital defence.

India Semiconductor Mission: Powering the Chip Revolution

A major highlight is the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), showcasing initiatives that position India as a global semiconductor hub. Under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, India has supported:

24 chip design projects

87 semiconductor start-ups

290+ academic institutions

ISM installations feature interactive models of fabs, ATMP units and design tools, marking India’s expanding participation in the global semiconductor value chain.

IndiaAI Pavilion: A Vision for the Future

The IndiaAI Pavilion projects India’s roadmap for an AI-powered future grounded in inclusion, sustainability and international cooperation. As a precursor to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the Pavilion introduces:

Three Sutras: People, Planet, Progress

Seven Chakras for global AI cooperation

Global Impact Challenges including AI for All, AI by HER, and YUVAi

Calls for abstracts for the global Research Symposium

Previews of the AI Expo and IndiaAI Tinkerpreneur talent initiatives

Building a Digitally Empowered Nation

The Digital India Pavilion stands as one of the most comprehensive showcases of India’s digital transformation. By bringing together innovations across identity, cybersecurity, education, semiconductors, public service delivery and AI, it reflects the government’s commitment to building a truly digitally empowered society and a knowledge-driven economy.

As thousands of visitors walk through the Pavilion over the coming days, the exhibition aims to deepen public understanding of India’s digital achievements and inspire greater participation in the nation’s tech-driven growth story.