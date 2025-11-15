Federal Prosecutor's Targeted Confrontation Ends in Arrest

A 51-year-old man, Keith Michael Lisa, was arrested after attempting to confront Alina Habba, New Jersey's leading federal prosecutor, according to federal officials. Lisa is accused of property destruction during the incident.

FBI spokesperson Emily Molinari confirmed the arrest but did not disclose details on the charges or custody status. A reward of up to USD 25,000 had been announced by the FBI for information leading to Lisa's capture, considering the charges of government property destruction and carrying a dangerous weapon in a court facility.

Alina Habba, the subject of the confrontation, once served as President Trump's personal lawyer. Her appointment as New Jersey's permanent US attorney faces opposition, complicating her confirmation. In a post, Attorney General Pam Bondi commended the swift action taken by federal agencies to apprehend Lisa.

