Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh Traps Workers

A stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in multiple workers being trapped under the rubble, according to officials on Sunday. The exact number of those trapped remains uncertain.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, along with district officials, visited the site at Billi Markundi village. Gond reported that approximately a dozen laborers might be under the debris.

The District Magistrate, B N Singh, stated that a wall caved in at Krishna Mines quarry, leading to the incident. Rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF have been dispatched to manage the situation, while local authorities work diligently to carry out relief operations.

