Tragic Fall: Toddler Dies After 20th-Floor Plunge in New Jersey

A New Jersey community is mourning the death of a 2-year-old boy after a fall from a high-rise apartment building. Authorities report the toddler fell from a 20th-story window at around 7 am Saturday morning.

The tragic incident occurred near a public park close to Newark Liberty International Airport. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving the neighborhood in shock. The Essex County prosecutor's office and Newark Public Safety are leading the investigation.

County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda announced the probe. Additional information has yet to be disclosed as the investigation continues.

