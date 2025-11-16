Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Toddler Dies After 20th-Floor Plunge in New Jersey

A 2-year-old boy tragically died after falling from a 20th-story window of a Newark high-rise. The incident, occurring at 7 am near Newark Liberty International Airport, is under investigation by the Essex County prosecutor and Newark Public Safety Director. Details remain limited at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newark | Updated: 16-11-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 04:41 IST
A New Jersey community is mourning the death of a 2-year-old boy after a fall from a high-rise apartment building. Authorities report the toddler fell from a 20th-story window at around 7 am Saturday morning.

The tragic incident occurred near a public park close to Newark Liberty International Airport. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving the neighborhood in shock. The Essex County prosecutor's office and Newark Public Safety are leading the investigation.

County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda announced the probe. Additional information has yet to be disclosed as the investigation continues.

