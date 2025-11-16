Left Menu

Kerala Expands Tear Gas Arsenal for Effective Mob Control

The Kerala Police have been authorized to acquire an additional 7,500 tear gas munitions to manage protest marches and unruly crowds. This move follows a request amid stock depletion at Armed Reserve Camps. Officials emphasize tear gas as a non-injurious tool for dispersing mobs effectively.

Updated: 16-11-2025 09:26 IST
The Kerala Police are set to enhance their non-lethal crowd control arsenal with the procurement of 7,500 additional tear gas munitions. This decision comes in the wake of government approval allowing the acquisition from the Border Security Force's Tear Smoke Unit in Tekanpur, Gwalior, valued at Rs 77.13 lakh.

According to a senior official at the police headquarters, the munitions are essential for maintaining peace during protest marches, especially as stocks at the Armed Reserve Camps dwindle. 'It is routine for us to replenish stocks from the BSF,' the official commented, highlighting the periodic nature of these procurements.

Recently, tear gas was deployed by Kozhikode Police to control Congress activists, including MP Shafi Parambil. As detailed in the Kerala Police Manual, tear gas affects primarily the eyes, causing temporary discomfort without long-term injury, thus serving as a preferred method for non-lethal crowd dispersal.

