Assassination in Ferozepur: A Son's Tragic Fate

Naveen Arora, son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Ferozepur. Punjab BJP leader Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP government's handling of law and order. Police are examining CCTV footage for clues as pressure mounts for a swift resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:22 IST
In a chilling incident in Ferozepur, Naveen Arora, the son of an RSS leader, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorbike. The attack occurred as Naveen was en route from his shop to his home, sparking outrage over security conditions in the region.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar lambasted the AAP government, accusing them of failing to maintain law and order amidst rising gangster activities. He stated that residents are now living in an environment of fear, echoing growing dissatisfaction among the populace.

Police, led by Senior Superintendent Bhupinder Singh, swiftly responded by reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Local MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar has visited the grieving family, promising stringent action against those responsible for the vicious crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

