Unveiling the White Collar Terror Module in Kashmir

In a significant move, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted searches at a doctor's residence in the Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the ongoing probe into a 'white collar terror module'. The operation was executed on Sunday, with CIK officials targeting the Malaknag area.

During the raid, it was discovered that a female doctor from Haryana was living as a tenant. CIK personnel confiscated a mobile phone found on the premises for forensic examination. This action is part of the efforts to dismantle the intricate terror network.

In a related development, Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller connected to the case, attempted self-immolation after being questioned by police. He was promptly hospitalized, while his son remains in custody. Wani's neighbor, Dr. Muzaffar Rather, a key suspect, is believed to be in Afghanistan, whereas his brother, Dr. Adeel Rather, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)