Unattended Bag Sparks Panic in Nashik

A bag found near the Indiranagar underpass in Nashik triggered panic, prompting a police response. After examination, it was deemed non-threatening. Authorities identified it as a harmless birthday gift box. The incident comes shortly after a deadly car blast in Delhi fueled security concerns across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:38 IST
  India

An unattended bag discovered on a roadway in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning initially caused alarm. Law enforcement later assured the public it held no threat.

The suspicious item was found near the Indiranagar underpass along the Mumbai-Agra highway. Police quickly secured the area, deploying the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad and other agencies.

'After examining the item, identified as a birthday gift box, we confirmed it was harmless. We urge residents not to panic or spread rumors,' stated an Ambad police officer. This incident follows a fatal car explosion in Delhi linked to a terror plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

