Governor Bose Responds to Allegations with Shakespearean Wit

In a dramatic turn of events, West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose is seeking legal advice over accusations from Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. Banerjee alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been stockpiling arms and ammunition, prompting the Governor to respond with a Shakespearean rebuttal.

Bose referred to a famous line from William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth', describing Banerjee's remarks as those of 'an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing'. The Governor has kept Raj Bhavan's doors open, inviting Banerjee for an inspection to substantiate his claims.

The Governor plans to write to the Lok Sabha Speaker for an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, Banerjee accused Bose of sheltering 'BJP criminals' in Raj Bhavan, while Bose defended the Special Intensive Revision process as essential for electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)