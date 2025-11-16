Left Menu

Illegal Newborn Sale Operation Uncovered in Mumbai

A 21-year-old unmarried woman and four others were booked for allegedly attempting to sell her newborn son for Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai. The police were tipped off by activist Binu Varghese, leading to an investigation at a Govandi nursing home, which raised suspicions of further illegal activities.

A woman was among five booked for allegedly attempting to sell her newborn son for Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar-Govandi area, according to police officials. The 21-year-old unmarried woman gave birth prematurely at a local nursing home.

The case came to light when activist Binu Varghese alerted the authorities about the newborn's sale, prompting a swift response from Deonar police, led by Assistant Inspector Kailas Sonawane, to initiate an investigation at the facility.

The investigation led to the booking of the nursing home's owner Dr. Kayamuddin Khan, staff member Anita Popat Sawant, the child's mother, and agents Shama and Darshana, who intended to purchase the infant. Authorities suspect additional staff involvement and are probing prior illegal abortions at the clinic, amidst concerns regarding the practitioner's qualifications.

