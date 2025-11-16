CJI Gavai Advocates Creamy Layer Exclusion in SC Reservations

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has reiterated his stance on excluding the 'creamy layer' from reservations for Scheduled Castes. During a program titled 'India and the Living Indian Constitution at 75 Years', he argued that offspring of influential families should not be equated with those of the economically disadvantaged for reservations.

Gavai's support for applying the creamy layer concept, as seen in the Indra Sawhney judgment for Other Backward Classes, to Scheduled Castes has faced criticism. However, he stands firm on his viewpoint despite nearing retirement. The Chief Justice emphasized that judges don't typically justify their judgments publicly.

He also noted India's progressing momentum towards equality and women's empowerment, citing ongoing changes in societal attitudes. As he prepares to step down, Justice Gavai highlighted his final official engagements in Andhra Pradesh, contrasting them with his origins in Maharashtra. He urged for policies identifying creamy layers within SCs and STs to refine reservation benefits.

