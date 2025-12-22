Tripura Gramin Bank: 50 Years of Rural Economic Empowerment

Tripura Gramin Bank marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration highlighting its substantial contribution to the rural economy through credit linkage. Finance Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy emphasized the bank's pivotal role in ensuring government benefits reach the last mile through extensive branch networks.

With 150 branches, TGB holds the top spot among banks in Tripura, surpassing SBI and PNB. TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh underscored the bank's achievements over five decades, fostering an inclusive and empowered economy.

Flagship initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana have integrated countless unbanked households into the financial system. Singh emphasized the bank's commitment to direct benefit transfers, ensuring efficient delivery of government aid while embracing digital transformation.

