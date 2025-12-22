Left Menu

Tripura Gramin Bank: 50 Years of Rural Economic Empowerment

Tripura Gramin Bank celebrates its golden jubilee, highlighting its significant role in enhancing rural economy through credit linkage. With initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, the bank has integrated thousands into the formal financial system, ensuring efficient government benefit delivery and embracing digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Gramin Bank marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration highlighting its substantial contribution to the rural economy through credit linkage. Finance Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy emphasized the bank's pivotal role in ensuring government benefits reach the last mile through extensive branch networks.

With 150 branches, TGB holds the top spot among banks in Tripura, surpassing SBI and PNB. TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh underscored the bank's achievements over five decades, fostering an inclusive and empowered economy.

Flagship initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana have integrated countless unbanked households into the financial system. Singh emphasized the bank's commitment to direct benefit transfers, ensuring efficient delivery of government aid while embracing digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025