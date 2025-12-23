Deepika Pandey Singh's Vision for Tribal Empowerment Takes Center Stage
Minister Deepika Pandey Singh inaugurated a festival in Ranchi promoting tribal self-governance and announced the Chief Minister Panchayat Award Portal. The initiative, part of the incentive scheme for 2024-25, encourages cleaner panchayats and active gram sabhas, reinforcing traditional decision-making aligned with constitutional guidelines.
Jharkhand's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Deepika Pandey Singh, inaugurated the 'Tribal Self-Governance Festival' in Ranchi on Tuesday. This two-day event is dedicated to empowering the tribal community through self-governance.
During the event, Singh unveiled the 'Chief Minister Panchayat Award Portal,' part of the ongoing effort to incentivize panchayats through the Chief Minister Panchayat Incentive Scheme for 2024-25. This scheme aims to promote clean and healthy panchayats along with active participation from gram sabhas, positioning them as central to local development.
Singh highlighted that the initiative marks a significant step forward in bolstering tribal self-governance and preserving traditional decision-making within the framework of the constitution. Emphasizing community engagement, Singh noted the focus on 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' (water-forest-land) and local resources, further strengthening tribal governance.
