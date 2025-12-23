Left Menu

Deepika Pandey Singh's Vision for Tribal Empowerment Takes Center Stage

Minister Deepika Pandey Singh inaugurated a festival in Ranchi promoting tribal self-governance and announced the Chief Minister Panchayat Award Portal. The initiative, part of the incentive scheme for 2024-25, encourages cleaner panchayats and active gram sabhas, reinforcing traditional decision-making aligned with constitutional guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:53 IST
Deepika Pandey Singh's Vision for Tribal Empowerment Takes Center Stage
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Deepika Pandey Singh, inaugurated the 'Tribal Self-Governance Festival' in Ranchi on Tuesday. This two-day event is dedicated to empowering the tribal community through self-governance.

During the event, Singh unveiled the 'Chief Minister Panchayat Award Portal,' part of the ongoing effort to incentivize panchayats through the Chief Minister Panchayat Incentive Scheme for 2024-25. This scheme aims to promote clean and healthy panchayats along with active participation from gram sabhas, positioning them as central to local development.

Singh highlighted that the initiative marks a significant step forward in bolstering tribal self-governance and preserving traditional decision-making within the framework of the constitution. Emphasizing community engagement, Singh noted the focus on 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' (water-forest-land) and local resources, further strengthening tribal governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025