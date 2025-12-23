Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet Approves PESA Act Rules for Tribal Empowerment

The Jharkhand cabinet approved rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act aimed at empowering tribal communities. Despite its enactment in 1996, PESA had not been implemented in Jharkhand. The new rules, devised after stakeholder discussions, grant significant roles to gram sabhas in Scheduled Areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:38 IST
Jharkhand Cabinet Approves PESA Act Rules for Tribal Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand cabinet has formally approved the implementation of rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, marking a significant step towards empowering tribal communities in the state. The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Despite being enacted in 1996, the PESA Act had not been executed in the state of Jharkhand. According to Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, the newly approved rules were framed after extensive discussions with various stakeholders and considering inputs from different departments to ensure effective implementation in the scheduled areas.

The PESA Act, specifically designed to recognize the rights of tribal communities, grants powers to the gram sabhas, particularly in areas like mining, land acquisition, and resource management, aligning with the provisions of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. The comprehensive framework is seen as a move to bolster tribal governance and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025