Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group Employees' Pending Salaries Plea
The Supreme Court will address interim pleas from Sahara Group employees seeking unpaid salaries. A bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, will hear the case. The court also reviewed a plea from Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd. to sell properties to Adani Properties. Further hearings are set for November 17.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to hear interim pleas from employees of the Sahara Group demanding their unpaid salaries. According to court records, a bench spearheaded by Chief Justice B R Gavai will deliberate on the matter on Monday.
On October 14, the apex court requested feedback from the Centre, SEBI, and other parties on Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd.'s petition to authorize the sale of 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited. This petition will be revisited on November 17.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions prompted the court to involve the finance and cooperation ministries in the proceedings. Amicus curiae, senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, will review the details of the property transactions and address employees' salary issues for the next hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Chairperson Highlights Booming Investor Confidence and Market Growth
Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17
Sebi's Transparency Overhaul: A Push for Ethical Integrity
SEBI Set to Overhaul Ethics and Conflict-of-Interest Framework
SEBI's Push for Transparency: Mandatory Asset Disclosures Recommended