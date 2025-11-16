Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group Employees' Pending Salaries Plea

The Supreme Court is set to hear interim pleas from employees of the Sahara Group demanding their unpaid salaries. According to court records, a bench spearheaded by Chief Justice B R Gavai will deliberate on the matter on Monday.

On October 14, the apex court requested feedback from the Centre, SEBI, and other parties on Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd.'s petition to authorize the sale of 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited. This petition will be revisited on November 17.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions prompted the court to involve the finance and cooperation ministries in the proceedings. Amicus curiae, senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, will review the details of the property transactions and address employees' salary issues for the next hearing.

