The Russian defense ministry made an important announcement on Sunday regarding recent military advancements in eastern Ukraine. It revealed that Russian troops had successfully captured the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Rivnopillya, both located in the strategic Zaporizhzhia region.

This development marks a significant gain for Russia, as controlling these settlements could provide them with a tactical edge in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia region has been a focal point for battles, with both sides vying for influential territory.

While the capture of these settlements demonstrates Russia's strategic intent and military capabilities, the Ukrainian forces remain vigilant and are expected to initiate countermeasures to regain control, highlighting the volatile nature of the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)