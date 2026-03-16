Commerce Ministry's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis

In a bid to alleviate the challenges faced by exporters, the Commerce Ministry is preparing to announce supportive measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, confirmed Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday.

The anticipated measures, expected soon, aim to support India's export sector by addressing disruptions caused by a joint US-Israel attack on Iran. This geopolitical tension has heightened oil prices, escalating shipping and insurance premiums, thereby adversely affecting export activities, particularly in dry fruits, fruits, and vegetable sectors.

India's exports to the Middle East amounted to USD 58.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25. To counteract current adversities, ministries—including shipping and Customs—are actively responding with protective measures for India's trading community. A coordinated effort involving multiple governmental arms seeks to ensure the smooth operation of exports, amidst ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)