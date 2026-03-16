Left Menu

Commerce Ministry's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis

The Commerce Ministry is set to unveil support measures to aid exporters amidst the West Asia crisis. With disruptions impacting exports, especially to the Middle East, the government plans to offer assistance via insurance and other areas. An inter-ministerial group monitors daily developments closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:36 IST
Commerce Ministry's Strategic Moves Amid West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to alleviate the challenges faced by exporters, the Commerce Ministry is preparing to announce supportive measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, confirmed Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday.

The anticipated measures, expected soon, aim to support India's export sector by addressing disruptions caused by a joint US-Israel attack on Iran. This geopolitical tension has heightened oil prices, escalating shipping and insurance premiums, thereby adversely affecting export activities, particularly in dry fruits, fruits, and vegetable sectors.

India's exports to the Middle East amounted to USD 58.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25. To counteract current adversities, ministries—including shipping and Customs—are actively responding with protective measures for India's trading community. A coordinated effort involving multiple governmental arms seeks to ensure the smooth operation of exports, amidst ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026