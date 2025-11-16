Left Menu

Controversial Amendment Sparks Judicial Uproar in Pakistan

Lawyers in Lahore, Pakistan, declared a strike in response to the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which diminishes the Supreme Court's powers. The amendment, signed by President Asif Ali Zardari, creates the Chief of Defence Forces position and a Federal Constitutional Court, prompting significant judicial resignations and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:06 IST
Controversial Amendment Sparks Judicial Uproar in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Lahore's legal community is in an uproar following the enactment of the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment, a law believed to undermine Pakistan's judiciary. On Sunday, lawyers staged a strike against this legislation, which transfers significant powers from the Supreme Court to a newly established Federal Constitutional Court.

The amendment, signed by President Asif Ali Zardari, is viewed by opponents as a threat to the traditional judicial framework. It has notably led to the resignation of three respected judges, who condemned the change as an 'assault on the Constitution and judiciary.' The Lahore High Court Bar Association honored these judges for their 'principled stance' and called for a complete boycott of court proceedings in protest.

Adding fuel to the legal fire, prominent lawyers have filed a petition against the amendment, arguing that it conflicts with the core principles of the 1973 Constitution. Critics, including the International Commission of Jurists, argue that the amendment compromises judicial independence and strengthens military influence, extending the term of the Army Chief Asim Munir to 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

 India
2
Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

 India
3
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
4
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025