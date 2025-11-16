Controversial Amendment Sparks Judicial Uproar in Pakistan

Lahore's legal community is in an uproar following the enactment of the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment, a law believed to undermine Pakistan's judiciary. On Sunday, lawyers staged a strike against this legislation, which transfers significant powers from the Supreme Court to a newly established Federal Constitutional Court.

The amendment, signed by President Asif Ali Zardari, is viewed by opponents as a threat to the traditional judicial framework. It has notably led to the resignation of three respected judges, who condemned the change as an 'assault on the Constitution and judiciary.' The Lahore High Court Bar Association honored these judges for their 'principled stance' and called for a complete boycott of court proceedings in protest.

Adding fuel to the legal fire, prominent lawyers have filed a petition against the amendment, arguing that it conflicts with the core principles of the 1973 Constitution. Critics, including the International Commission of Jurists, argue that the amendment compromises judicial independence and strengthens military influence, extending the term of the Army Chief Asim Munir to 2030.

