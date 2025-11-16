Tragic Loss in Gujrat: Forest Official's Family Found Dead

The tragic discovery of the bodies of a Gujarat forest official's wife and two children has shocked the local community. The family had been missing for ten days before their remains were found in Bhavnagar, near the official's residence.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Shailesh Khambhla had reported his wife Nayana Rabari, 40, along with their nine-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, missing earlier this month. According to Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey, the police were alerted to suspicious activity around Khambhla's quarters, leading to the grim discovery.

Khambhla, who had been with his family in Surat before they vanished, is considered a suspect in the case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, as authorities continue their investigation. The community awaits further developments in this distressing case.

