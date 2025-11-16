Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Gujrat: Forest Official's Family Found Dead

The bodies of a forest official's wife and two children were discovered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, ten days after they went missing. The official, Shailesh Khambhla, reported them missing on November 6. He is now a suspect in the case. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:13 IST
Tragic Loss in Gujrat: Forest Official's Family Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of the bodies of a Gujarat forest official's wife and two children has shocked the local community. The family had been missing for ten days before their remains were found in Bhavnagar, near the official's residence.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Shailesh Khambhla had reported his wife Nayana Rabari, 40, along with their nine-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, missing earlier this month. According to Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey, the police were alerted to suspicious activity around Khambhla's quarters, leading to the grim discovery.

Khambhla, who had been with his family in Surat before they vanished, is considered a suspect in the case. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, as authorities continue their investigation. The community awaits further developments in this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

 India
2
Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Strugg...

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Reviews Security Post Tragic Explosion

 India
4
Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blast Site

Unintentional Tragedy: Investigations Underway at Nowgam Police Station Blas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025