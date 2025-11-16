Forging a Unified Future: The Path to Jointness in Indian Armed Forces

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, has called attention to the necessity of achieving jointness among India's armed forces during an interactive session at the Indian Military Heritage Festival. While stressing the importance of integration, he affirmed that each service branch would maintain its unique identity and best practices.

Gen Chauhan cited recent military operations, such as the successful Operation Sindoor, showcasing joint efforts by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He also talked about upcoming volumes of his book series, 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent,' which will include detailed accounts of recent strategic actions.

The festival, inaugurated by the Minister of State for Defence, exhibited military artworks and new publications, drawing an audience of military leaders and strategists, furthering discussions on joint military culture and innovation in warfare.

