Tragedy at Kalando: Bridge Collapse in Congolese Mine Claims Lives

Around 30 individuals lost their lives in a copper mine in southeastern Congo after a bridge collapse, with conflicting reports citing up to 49 deaths. The incident was reportedly triggered by panic following gunfire from military personnel. Calls for investigation into the military's role have emerged.

  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A devastating incident at a copper mine in southeastern Congo resulted in the loss of approximately 30 lives when a bridge collapsed, according to the country's artisanal mining agency. Reports indicate a conflicting death toll of 49, with 20 individuals hospitalized in critical condition.

The collapse occurred at the Kalando mining site, located in the Lualaba province. Panic, reportedly induced by military gunfire, is said to have played a significant role in the tragedy, with panicked miners causing further injuries and fatalities by piling on top of each other.

The Initiative for the Protection of Human Rights has called for an independent probe into the military's involvement, amidst allegations of altercations between miners and soldiers. While the military has yet to comment, provincial interior minister Roy Kaumba confirmed 32 fatalities. Tragic mining accidents are not uncommon in the region's unregulated artisanal mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

