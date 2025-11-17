Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Japan's Efforts to Soothe China Over Taiwan Remarks

A senior diplomat from Japan is set to visit China, as reported by Japanese media, with the aim of easing escalating tensions between the two nations over Taiwan.

The controversy began after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan's security, potentially justifying a military response. This statement drew a strong reaction from Beijing, which asserts territorial claims over Taiwan. Masaaki Kanai, the head of Japan's foreign ministry's Asia and Oceania bureau, is scheduled to meet with Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong to assure that the remarks do not indicate a change in Japan's security policy.

China has warned Japan against military intervention and has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, raising concerns about the economic impact on Japanese tourism. In Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te criticized China's actions and urged for a return to an international rules-based order. Meanwhile, Japan's economy faces potential setbacks if the diplomatic row affects tourism similar to previous disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)