Sheikh Hasina on Trial: The Verdict Unfolds Amid Controversy

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh commenced announcing its verdict on Monday in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She and two aides face allegations of crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests that led to her administration's downfall.

The three-member tribunal is also delivering judgment against Hasina's aides, including the former home minister and the former police chief. Prosecutors are seeking capital punishment.

A security crackdown during the uprising reportedly resulted in significant casualties, and security has been intensified nationwide as the verdict looms, amid anticipated unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)