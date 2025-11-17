Sheikh Hasina on Trial: The Verdict Unfolds Amid Controversy
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has begun delivering its verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aides for alleged crimes during the 2024 student uprising. The trial has been politically charged, with Hasina and supporters dismissing the accusations. Heightened security precedes the announcement amid fears of unrest.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh commenced announcing its verdict on Monday in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She and two aides face allegations of crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests that led to her administration's downfall.
The three-member tribunal is also delivering judgment against Hasina's aides, including the former home minister and the former police chief. Prosecutors are seeking capital punishment.
A security crackdown during the uprising reportedly resulted in significant casualties, and security has been intensified nationwide as the verdict looms, amid anticipated unrest.
