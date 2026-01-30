Three held for opening fire at Gurugram toll plaza, breaking through barricade

Three persons travelling in a black SUV without a number plate allegedly broke through a barricade and fired two rounds following an altercation with toll plaza workers here, police said on Friday. The toll plaza workers narrowly escaped injury as one bullet struck a nearby barricade, while the other struck a FasTag board, police said, adding that the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. All three accused managed to flee from the spot, before they were arrested within hours of the incident. During interrogation, they revealed they had fired shots at three other locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, an officer said. According to the police, the incident took place at the Ghamroj toll plaza late on Thursday when a black Scorpio vehicle without a number plate arrived at the booth on Sohna Road. The youths inside the car allegedly rammed into the toll barricade, breaking it, and proceeded to cross it. Two toll workers obstructed the offending vehicle and started arguing with the occupants. At this point, the accused drew their weapons and fired a round, which hit a nearby barricade. In a panic, the two toll workers attempted to retreat to the toll booth. Subsequently, the accused fired another round, which hit a nearby FasTag board, police said. An FIR was registered in this connection at Bhondsi police station. While investigating, a team of the crime unit based in Sector 40 arrested the three accused -- Vinay (26), Bobby (25), and Pawan (27), all residents of Kadarpur village in Gurugram -- on Friday. During interrogation, the accused revealed that after firing at the toll plaza, they had also fired on a person named Gokul with the intention of killing him over an old dispute, in Kadarpur village on Thursday night. On the same night, they also fired at the house of one Rohit in the same village, while on Tuesday night they fired more than eight rounds at the house of one Rahul over a past dispute, an investigating officer said. ''The accused had opened fire outside the homes of Rahul, Rohit, and Gokul in Kadarpur. They also opened fire at the Ghamroj toll plaza after breaking a barricade over a toll dispute, and arguing with toll workers. We are questioning the accused,'' the Gurugram Police official said.

