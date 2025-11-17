Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Sonbhadra Uncovers Mining Scandal

A stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed six lives, raising concerns over illegal mining in the area. Bodies continue to be recovered while accusations of police involvement in the mining activities surface, with demands for victim compensation and jobs for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collapse of a stone quarry in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh has resulted in six confirmed deaths, officials reported on Monday. Rescue operations continue as authorities strive to locate potential survivors beneath the debris.

District Magistrate BN Singh confirmed the identities of the deceased, while local authorities, including Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, visited the site to assess the situation. Heavy stones are impeding rescue efforts, according to ADG Piyush Mordia.

Allegations of illegal mining have surfaced, implicating local police. Samajwadi Party's MP Chotelal Kharwar insists on a thorough investigation, demanding compensation and government employment for victims' families.

