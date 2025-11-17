Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Sonbhadra Uncovers Mining Scandal

The tragic collapse of a stone quarry in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh has resulted in six confirmed deaths, officials reported on Monday. Rescue operations continue as authorities strive to locate potential survivors beneath the debris.

District Magistrate BN Singh confirmed the identities of the deceased, while local authorities, including Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, visited the site to assess the situation. Heavy stones are impeding rescue efforts, according to ADG Piyush Mordia.

Allegations of illegal mining have surfaced, implicating local police. Samajwadi Party's MP Chotelal Kharwar insists on a thorough investigation, demanding compensation and government employment for victims' families.