South Korea Proposes Military Talks to Clarify DMZ Boundary

South Korea's defense ministry announced on Monday a formal proposal for military talks with North Korea. The initiative aims to establish a clearer boundary along the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas to prevent future clashes and reduce ongoing tensions.

Deputy Defense Minister Kim Hong-cheol stated that North Korean soldiers have intruded onto the South Korean side over 10 times this year alone, raising alarms in Seoul. North Korea's activities include laying landmines and erecting barriers near the border, fueling concerns over potential military conflicts.

Given that military communications between the Koreas are severed, South Korea plans to relay its proposal through the United Nations Command. However, since North Korea defined the two Koreas as hostile at the end of 2023, it's uncertain if they will engage in dialogue.

