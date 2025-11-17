Left Menu

Governor Ananda Bose to Oversee Raj Bhavan Security Sweep Amid Arms Allegations

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will oversee a security operation at Raj Bhavan following allegations by a TMC MP of arms being stored there. The search, involving Kolkata Police and central forces, aims to address these serious accusations and ensure transparency by including civil society and the media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:31 IST
In response to grave allegations by a Trinamool Congress MP, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will personally lead a security operation at the Raj Bhavan. The operation comes after accusations surfaced of arms and ammunition being stockpiled within its premises.

The operation, scheduled for Monday, will be conducted by a joint team comprising the Kolkata Police and central forces. These serious accusations by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee have prompted this swift action, with Bose not hesitating to cut short his North Bengal trip to ensure a thorough investigation.

As part of the transparency efforts, members of civil society and journalists will be present during the live-streamed search. Governor Bose has also sought legal advice on the allegations, which Banerjee insists he will contest in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

