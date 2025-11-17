Governor Ananda Bose to Oversee Raj Bhavan Security Sweep Amid Arms Allegations

In response to grave allegations by a Trinamool Congress MP, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will personally lead a security operation at the Raj Bhavan. The operation comes after accusations surfaced of arms and ammunition being stockpiled within its premises.

The operation, scheduled for Monday, will be conducted by a joint team comprising the Kolkata Police and central forces. These serious accusations by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee have prompted this swift action, with Bose not hesitating to cut short his North Bengal trip to ensure a thorough investigation.

As part of the transparency efforts, members of civil society and journalists will be present during the live-streamed search. Governor Bose has also sought legal advice on the allegations, which Banerjee insists he will contest in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)