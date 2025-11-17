Left Menu

Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, a former aide to Sheikh Hasina, was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising. The International Crimes Tribunal also sentenced former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years in prison. Kamal was tried in absentia while Mamun turned state's evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:53 IST
In a landmark judgment, the International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh sentenced Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, a former home minister and close aide of Sheikh Hasina, to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 student uprising.

In the same case, the tribunal delivered a five-year imprisonment sentence to Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former inspector general of police, who assisted the prosecution as a state witness. Mamun's cooperation was instrumental in detailing the chain of command and confirming Kamal's critical role in the crackdown.

The tribunal underscored the severity of the violence inflicted on unarmed civilians, reflected in the sentences they handed down. Kamal, now believed to be in exile in India, is facing the confiscation of all his properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

