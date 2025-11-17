Fractured Skies: France and Germany Rethink Joint Fighter Jet Project

Germany and France are reportedly contemplating scaling down their ambitious 100-billion-euro defence collaboration, according to the Financial Times. The move could see them abandon plans to co-develop a new fighter jet, instead concentrating on a sophisticated command and control system.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), involving key industry players like Dassault and Airbus, has been marred by disagreements over labour division and design control. The project aims to replace existing fighter jets with a next-generation model by 2040, but significant delays and infighting persist.

The potential shelving of the fighter jet development poses a setback to EU's defence cooperation, especially post-Ukraine invasion. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to decide by the end of the year on the project's future, amid ongoing discussions over workshare and intellectual property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)