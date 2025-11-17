Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Swift Aid at Janta Darshan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly organized medical aid for a seven-month-old with a heart ailment, after his mother raised her financial struggles during a 'Janta Darshan' event. Adityanath also addressed various citizen grievances, ranging from land disputes to infrastructural issues.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly arranged medical treatment for an infant suffering from a heart condition, after the child's mother highlighted her financial difficulties during a 'Janta Darshan' event.
The Chief Minister facilitated an ambulance for the seven-month-old to King George's Medical University, where prompt care was ensured under his directive, according to an official statement.
During the event, which saw over 60 attendees, Adityanath also tackled diverse citizen concerns, including land and police issues, by instructing officials to provide timely resolutions.
