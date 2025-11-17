Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Swift Aid at Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly arranged medical treatment for an infant suffering from a heart condition, after the child's mother highlighted her financial difficulties during a 'Janta Darshan' event.

The Chief Minister facilitated an ambulance for the seven-month-old to King George's Medical University, where prompt care was ensured under his directive, according to an official statement.

During the event, which saw over 60 attendees, Adityanath also tackled diverse citizen concerns, including land and police issues, by instructing officials to provide timely resolutions.