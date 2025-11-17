Delhi High Court Protects Podcaster's Image Rights

The Delhi High Court has stepped up to safeguard the personality rights of Raj Shamani, a well-known podcaster and entrepreneur. During a hearing on Monday, the court indicated it would issue an injunction aimed at preventing unauthorized use of Shamani's image, likeness, and voice, primarily targeting AI-generated content.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, presiding over the case, stated that the court would issue a comprehensive order and has issued summons to tech giants such as Meta Platforms, Google, X Corp, Telegram, and YouTube. The case revolves around claims that Shamani's likeness is being exploited in deepfakes and falsely attributed endorsements.

The court's decision comes amidst broader concerns about personality rights, highlighted by recent similar cases involving Bollywood celebrities and other public figures who have sought judicial protection against unauthorized use of their personal attributes.

(With inputs from agencies.)