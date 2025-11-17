Left Menu

Delhi High Court Protects Podcaster's Image Rights

The Delhi High Court has announced an injunction to protect the personality rights of popular podcaster Raj Shamani. Shamani's plea sought to prevent the unauthorized use of his image and persona, particularly against AI-generated content. The court issued summons to major tech platforms as part of the case proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:56 IST
Delhi High Court Protects Podcaster's Image Rights
podcaster
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has stepped up to safeguard the personality rights of Raj Shamani, a well-known podcaster and entrepreneur. During a hearing on Monday, the court indicated it would issue an injunction aimed at preventing unauthorized use of Shamani's image, likeness, and voice, primarily targeting AI-generated content.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, presiding over the case, stated that the court would issue a comprehensive order and has issued summons to tech giants such as Meta Platforms, Google, X Corp, Telegram, and YouTube. The case revolves around claims that Shamani's likeness is being exploited in deepfakes and falsely attributed endorsements.

The court's decision comes amidst broader concerns about personality rights, highlighted by recent similar cases involving Bollywood celebrities and other public figures who have sought judicial protection against unauthorized use of their personal attributes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

 India
2
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

 Global
3
AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

 India
4
Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025