Historic Verdict: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death Amid Political Turmoil

Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death for ordering a crackdown on a student uprising. The verdict, deemed historic by the interim government, has fueled political tensions, with calls for calm amidst potential unrest. India’s response and pending elections add complexity to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:01 IST
In a landmark judgment, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in her absence for ordering a lethal suppression of a student-led uprising last year. The verdict, seen as the harshest against a political leader in Bangladeshi history, has sparked mixed reactions across the nation.

The courtroom was filled with the victims' families who greeted the judgment with emotional outbursts of cheer, while tension brewed outside, leading to prayers from some supporters. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, hailed the verdict as historic and urged the maintenance of public order as it prepared for potential unrest ahead of upcoming elections.

The Bangladeshi foreign ministry has requested India to extradite Hasina and her former interior minister, but India remains non-committal. Amidst accusations of a biased judiciary, both local and international attention remains fixed on Bangladesh, especially given the recent unrest and last year's turmoil that critically affected its significant garment industry.

