International Safety Awards 2026: Celebrating Global Health and Safety Excellence

The British Safety Council has officially opened applications for its 2026 International Safety Awards, an esteemed accolade in promoting workplace health, safety, and wellbeing. Entering its 68th year, the awards celebrate organizations globally that demonstrate exceptional management practices.

This year introduces new categories, notably the People Awards, which target significant contributions from Indian organizations. Categories for recognition include Site/Plant Head, Emerging Female Star in Safety, and Lifetime Achievement. These awards underscore the council's mission of enhancing workplace safety worldwide.

Applications for these prestigious awards close on 02 February 2026, with winners revealed on 17 March 2026. The British Safety Council encourages organizations worldwide to showcase their health and safety efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)