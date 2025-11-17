Left Menu

Nightmare in Nigeria: Latest School Abduction Sparks Fear

Gunmen attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria, abducting 25 girls and killing a staff member. The incident in Kebbi state is the latest in a series of kidnappings targeting schoolchildren, a trend that began with the Chibok abductions in 2014. Authorities are pursuing the perpetrators.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nigeria

Early Monday morning, unidentified gunmen stormed a high school in Nigeria's northwestern Kebbi state, abducting 25 young girls and leading to the death of a staff member, according to police reports.

The attack took place at 4:00 am in the boarding school's dormitory in the Danko-Wasagu area, where the assailants, armed with sophisticated weapons, exchanged fire with guards before successfully carrying out the kidnapping, said police spokesperson Nafi'u Abubakar Kotarkoshi.

This violent abduction is part of a disturbing pattern of attacks targeting schools in Nigeria's north, an area plagued by kidnappings since the infamous 2014 Boko Haram Chibok incident. Authorities are intensifying rescue efforts, combing potential escape routes in search of the perpetrators and the abducted students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

