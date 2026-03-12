Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Tourist Tax and Major Educational Investments

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved new tourist tax rules and funding for library and educational infrastructure across the state. The 'Jharkhand City Tourist Tax Rules, 2025' will impose taxes on hotel stays. Substantial funds were also sanctioned for constructing libraries and colleges, along with infrastructural and educational institution developments.

The Jharkhand cabinet has given the green light to several significant proposals, including the introduction of tourist taxes and substantial investments in educational infrastructure.

The newly approved 'Jharkhand City Tourist Tax Rules, 2025' will see tourists staying in urban hotels being subject to taxes based on their total invoice value. Domestic tourists will pay a tax ranging from 2% to 5%, while foreign tourists face rates between 4% and 10%, depending on the GST categorization of the hotel.

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also sanctioned Rs 276.49 crore for constructing state-of-the-art libraries in 23 districts. Additional funding was approved for various educational infrastructure projects, including institutes of driving, research, and centres of excellence, highlighting the government's focus on enhancing the state's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

