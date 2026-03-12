TotalEnergies Faces 15% Global Production Loss Amid Middle Eastern Crisis
French oil major TotalEnergies is set to experience a 15% loss in global production due to shutdowns in the Middle East amid the Iran war. The firm is halting operations in Qatar, Iraq, and offshore UAE. However, increased oil prices may offset the production loss.
French oil giant TotalEnergies is poised to lose 15% of its global output as geopolitical tensions force shutdowns in the Middle East. The company's production activities in Qatar, Iraq, and offshore regions of the United Arab Emirates are currently being wound down due to the ongoing Iran conflict.
Despite these disruptions, TotalEnergies has indicated that rising oil prices linked to the U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran could potentially mitigate the impact of reduced production levels. This development comes amid rising oil prices triggered by geopolitical strife.
With operations significantly affected in a politically volatile region, TotalEnergies faces a challenging period that underscores the global interdependencies within the energy sector. However, the financial effects may be cushioned by an uptick in oil market prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
QatarEnergy's North Field Project Hits Roadblock Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Morocco Plans Repatriation of Nationals from Iraqi Detention
Tanker Turmoil: Rising Tensions in Iraqi Waters
Britain Pulls Staff From Iraq Amid Middle East Turmoil