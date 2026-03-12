Left Menu

TotalEnergies Faces 15% Global Production Loss Amid Middle Eastern Crisis

French oil major TotalEnergies is set to experience a 15% loss in global production due to shutdowns in the Middle East amid the Iran war. The firm is halting operations in Qatar, Iraq, and offshore UAE. However, increased oil prices may offset the production loss.

Updated: 12-03-2026 22:07 IST
French oil giant TotalEnergies is poised to lose 15% of its global output as geopolitical tensions force shutdowns in the Middle East. The company's production activities in Qatar, Iraq, and offshore regions of the United Arab Emirates are currently being wound down due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Despite these disruptions, TotalEnergies has indicated that rising oil prices linked to the U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran could potentially mitigate the impact of reduced production levels. This development comes amid rising oil prices triggered by geopolitical strife.

With operations significantly affected in a politically volatile region, TotalEnergies faces a challenging period that underscores the global interdependencies within the energy sector. However, the financial effects may be cushioned by an uptick in oil market prices.

