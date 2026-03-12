Left Menu

Federal Court Clears Path for California's Online Content Law

A federal appeals court overturned an injunction blocking California from enforcing a law protecting children from harmful online content. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the trade group NetChoice was unlikely to prove the law invalid. Some restrictions within the law were upheld.

A federal appeals court has overturned a previous injunction, paving the way for California to enforce its Age-Appropriate Design Code Act. This law, designed to protect children from potentially harmful online content, now faces fewer obstacles after this recent decision.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the trade group NetChoice is unlikely to succeed in proving the law's invalidity. This ruling marks a significant victory for California as it seeks to implement protections for young internet users.

However, the court upheld some restrictions within the law, indicating that while California proceeds with enforcement, certain aspects will remain limited. The decision underscores the ongoing legal battle over online content regulation.

