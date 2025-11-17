NMCG Executive Committee Clears Major Research, Pollution Control & Youth Projects

The 67th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Director General Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, concluded with a comprehensive set of decisions aimed at accelerating the scientific rejuvenation of the Ganga and its tributaries. The meeting placed strong emphasis on research-led river restoration, pollution abatement, groundwater recharge, and youth engagement, marking a significant shift toward advanced, data-driven river basin management.

Senior officials from NMCG, the Central Water Resources Ministry, State Programme Management Groups, and Central Electricity Authority participated in the meeting, representing Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other key Ganga basin states.

Science-Led River Rejuvenation Takes Centre Stage

The Executive Committee approved a series of cutting-edge research projects, signaling NMCG’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies for precise and long-term river basin planning.

Key scientific projects approved include:

Monitoring of Himalayan glaciers feeding the Ganga

Digital Twin of the Ganga Basin integrating AI, hydrological modelling and remote sensing

High-resolution SONAR-based riverbed survey across 1,100 km from Bijnor to Ballia

Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) along paleochannels in Ganga–Yamuna Doab

Geospatial digitization of historical Ganga basin maps

These initiatives aim to generate unprecedented scientific insights on sediment flow, groundwater–surface water interaction, glacier retreat, climate vulnerability, long-term flow patterns, and morphological changes along the Ganga.

The EC highlighted that the integration of AI tools, real-time hydrological modelling, and digital simulations marks a major leap in sophisticated water governance for India.

Glacial Melt and Climate Impact: Study in Upper Ganga Basin

A dedicated project costing ₹3.98 crore was approved to study glacier melt-runoff changes in the Upper Ganga Basin. Implemented by the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, the study will model:

Glacier retreat and changes in snow cover

Seasonal melt-runoff patterns

Flash flood risks and potential GLOFs (Glacial Lake Outburst Floods)

Hydro-climatic variability and its future implications

This scientific assessment will help policymakers anticipate climate risks and improve early-warning capabilities.

SONAR-Based Bathymetry to Strengthen Sediment Management

The EC also approved an ambitious SONAR-based bathymetric survey from Bijnor to Ballia—covering 1,100 km—to create a high-resolution map of underwater topography. The project will support:

Sediment load modelling

Channel morphology analysis

Environmental flow calculations

Long-term Namami Gange restoration planning

This dataset will serve as a baseline for future floodplain rejuvenation and river training interventions.

Advanced Digital Twin & Water Cycle Atlas for Ganga Basin

A project worth ₹3.31 crore was sanctioned to build a Digital Twin and Water Cycle Atlas. This initiative aims to develop a virtual, real-time digital model of the Ganga basin, integrating:

Satellite data

Climate projections

Hydrological simulations

AI-driven analytics

The Digital Twin will allow scenario planning for floods, droughts, pollution incidents, and climate-sensitive decision-making.

Groundwater Recharge Through Paleochannels in Doab Region

The EC approved a ₹242.56 lakh project on Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) across paleochannels in the Ganga–Yamuna Doab. The initiative includes:

Identifying suitable government land

Constructing recharge pits, shafts, and infiltration structures

Installing monitoring instruments (DWLRs)

Assessing recharge efficiency over multiple hydrological cycles

This project aims to restore traditional groundwater corridors and enhance aquifer health in one of India’s most water-stressed regions.

Major Pollution Abatement Project for Mahananda River in Siliguri

One of the largest infrastructure approvals of the meeting was the ₹361.86 crore pollution abatement project for the Mahananda River, including:

25 interception & diversion (I&D) structures

4 lifting stations

Two STPs of 27 MLD and 22 MLD

Extensive rising mains, pipelines, and I&D networks

Implemented under a Hybrid Annuity PPP model, the project will significantly reduce untreated sewage flowing into the river, marking a major sanitation upgrade for Siliguri and West Bengal.

Treated Sewage Conveyance to Restore the Yamuna in Delhi

To strengthen the ongoing Yamuna Action Plan, the EC approved a proposal for conveyance of treated sewage from the Coronation Pillar STP to the Yamuna. The project features:

Tapping untreated sewage from the Jahangirpuri drain

Construction of new pumping stations

RCC-lined conveyance channels

Rising mains and truss bridges for crossings

Infrastructure for transporting treated effluent into the river

This intervention will significantly improve the Yamuna’s water quality and support Delhi’s sewage management reforms.

Youth for Ganga, Youth for Yamuna Initiative

Recognizing the importance of behavioural change and youth participation, the EC approved ₹39.37 lakh for a major awareness campaign targeting 2.5 lakh students across 200 schools in Delhi–NCR. The programme includes:

Formation of River Youth Clubs

Hands-on activities for water conservation

Awareness campaigns linked to Namami Gange

Behavioural transformation programmes

The six-month initiative, appraised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), will boost civic engagement and environmental stewardship among students.

Digitization of Historical Ganga Basin Maps

A ₹2.62 crore project was approved to build a geospatial database of historical Ganga maps, from pre-1900 to post-1950. The work includes:

Collecting old survey and navigation maps

Digitization and geo-referencing

River morphology analysis

Development of a secure geo-portal

This digital archive will help understand long-term river movement, floodplain evolution, and historical landscape changes.

A Transformative Step Toward Integrated Basin Management

The 67th EC meeting concluded with a strong endorsement of science-led, technology-driven river rejuvenation. The approved projects represent a decisive shift toward:

Data-backed decision-making

Climate-resilient river management

Advanced modelling and monitoring systems

Reduced pollution load

Groundwater restoration

Enhanced public participation

Collectively, these initiatives mark a major stride forward for the Namami Gange Mission, paving the way for more transparent, efficient, and sustainable water governance.