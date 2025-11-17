Unveiling the Red Fort Plot: Key Accused Arrested Amid Tight Security
Amir Rashid Ali, a key figure in the Red Fort car bomb blast case, was brought before a Delhi court by the NIA. Ali allegedly provided logistical support to Dr Umar Nabi, the 'suicide bomber.' The blast, deliberately designed for intensity, claimed 13 lives, threatening national sovereignty.
Amir Rashid Ali, a pivotal suspect in the Red Fort car bomb blast, faced a Delhi court under tight security as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) pressed for his custodial interrogation. Ali, allegedly instrumental in providing support to the 'suicide bomber' Dr. Umar Nabi, stands accused of arranging a safe haven and logistical setup prior to the November 10 incident, which tragically claimed 13 lives.
The explosion, intended to sow fear and destabilize national unity, involved a vehicle registered in Ali's name, utilized as a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED). The NIA emphasized the need for Ali's interrogation to fully unravel the conspiracy. The authorities linked Ali to an interstate terror network, its exposure stemming from separate arrests across regions following meticulous investigations.
Under significant police presence, including the Rapid Action Force, Delhi courts saw Ali's handover require travel to Kashmir for further inquiry. The incident has spotlighted potential threats coinciding with sensitive national dates, heightening security vigilance and investigative urgency.
