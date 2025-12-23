Left Menu

Conviction in NW England for IS-Inspired Terror Plot

Two men were convicted of planning an IS-inspired attack on a Jewish community in northwest England. Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein, found guilty of preparing terrorist acts, were sentenced after their trial at Preston Crown Court. The case follows a similar attack in Sydney, highlighting antisemitism concerns.

London | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:25 IST
Two individuals in northwest England have been convicted for plotting a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State, targeting the Jewish community. Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, faced a single charge of preparing terrorist acts, with the trial held at Preston Crown Court.

The convictions were announced just days after an IS-related incident in Sydney, where gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration, killing 15. This spate of violence has exacerbated fears about increasing antisemitism globally. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

While Saadaoui claimed he was coerced into the plot and denied any intention to harm, Hussein was largely absent during his trial, interrupting proceedings on the opening day with an outburst referencing the Israel-Gaza conflict. The court found them guilty despite their denials.

