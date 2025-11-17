Left Menu

Deceptive Disguise: Cross-Dressing Criminals Apprehended in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two men, Uneeb Ahmad and Banti Singh, who masqueraded in women's clothes to commit robberies and a murder. The duo targeted passers-by in Yamuna Khadar, leading to the death of Gajender, a barber. The investigation continues to unravel their involvement in other crimes.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:27 IST
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two men accused of committing murder while disguised as women in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Khadar.

The suspects, Uneeb Ahmad and Banti Singh, allegedly lured unsuspecting victims to isolated locations with the intent to rob them. This operation led to the brutal murder of Gajender, a barber, whose body was discovered with multiple stab wounds on October 10.

The police were led to Ahmad through a meticulous investigation. Upon his arrest and confession, his accomplice Singh was also taken into custody. Authorities recovered a button-actuated knife used in the crime and are now probing potential links to other similar offenses.

