Revenue Employees Boycott: Demand Ponders Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision

The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees in Tamil Nadu plans to boycott Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, citing excessive workload and insufficient resources. The protest highlights issues like excessive workloads, inadequate training, and lack of workforce. The federation calls for proper training and additional manpower to complete the electoral roll revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:59 IST
The Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees in Tamil Nadu announced a statewide boycott starting November 18. The move aims to protest extreme workloads, inadequate staff, and insufficient training associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, scheduled to end on December 4.

The federation expressed concerns over hurried implementation without planning and called for a halt to meetings stretching into late night. District collectors have been urged to cease daily video conferences burdensome on the workers. The boycott will extend to various departments, including anganwadi and noon-meal workers.

BJP criticizes the ruling DMK for alleged mismanagement, urging cooperation with SIR. The federation demands intervention from the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission to resolve the pressing issues. Despite the boycott, regular revenue department work will continue.

