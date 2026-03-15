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Battle for Tamil Nadu: DMK vs AIADMK in Upcoming Elections

Tamil Nadu's political landscape heats up with the announcement of upcoming elections. Major parties, DMK and AIADMK, express confidence in victory. Chief Minister MK Stalin's focus on welfare schemes and AIADMK's broad campaign efforts highlight the fierce competition. The electoral battle promises significant political changes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:18 IST
Battle for Tamil Nadu: DMK vs AIADMK in Upcoming Elections
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The election fever is rising in Tamil Nadu as the state's major political parties brace for the upcoming polls. The ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK have both expressed confidence in their chances of securing victory on April 23.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK is banking on its welfare programs, which have received national attention. According to party spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan, these initiatives are a testament to Stalin's commitment to the public's well-being.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, boasts an extensive campaign, having covered nearly 200 constituencies. The party, along with its allies, gears up for a robust challenge against the DMK, aiming to capitalize on perceived shortfalls in the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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