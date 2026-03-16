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Stalin Rallies DMK for Election Success

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urges his party, the DMK, to intensify efforts for the upcoming state assembly election. With plans to win over 200 seats, Stalin emphasizes the need for effective campaigning, highlighting the state's welfare initiatives ahead of the April 23 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:37 IST
Stalin Rallies DMK for Election Success
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held a crucial meeting on Monday with district secretaries of his party, the DMK, following the Election Commission's schedule for the state assembly election on April 23.

Stalin, also the DMK president, has already set an ambitious goal of securing over 200 seats. He urged party members to intensify their outreach to residents, stressing the importance of promoting state government welfare initiatives.

This strategic gathering aims to bolster DMK's electoral prospects and consolidate their presence in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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