Kerala High Court Intervenes in Young Candidate's Voters' List Removal

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has instructed the State Election Commission to reassess the exclusion of Vyshna S L, a young Congress candidate, from the voters' list ahead of the local elections. The court's remarks underscored that democratic principles should take precedence over procedural technicalities and partisan interests.

Vyshna, representing the Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, sought legal redress following the State Election Commission's notification of her name's removal. Despite appealing to the District Collector, she expressed concerns about possible political interference affecting her case.

Her legal team argued that Vyshna's name was duly listed in initial registers. An objection was raised by Dhanesh Kumar, who contested her residency without documented evidence. Vyshna provided voter ID, Aadhaar, driving licence, and passport to substantiate her domicile. The court affirmed her right to contest, stressing her electoral participation is vital.

With reassessment underway, Vyshna is optimistic and actively campaigning again. High-profile supporters, like Congress leader K S Sabarinathan, criticized the arbitrary exclusion and celebrated the court's timely intervention, which has elevated her public presence statewide.

