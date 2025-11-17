Left Menu

Kerala High Court Intervenes in Young Candidate's Voters' List Removal

The Kerala High Court has directed the State Election Commission to reconsider Vyshna S L's removal from the voters' list for the upcoming civic polls. The court emphasized that democracy should not be overshadowed by technicalities and party politics. Vyshna had challenged her exclusion, presenting proof of residence documents.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:14 IST
  • India

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has instructed the State Election Commission to reassess the exclusion of Vyshna S L, a young Congress candidate, from the voters' list ahead of the local elections. The court's remarks underscored that democratic principles should take precedence over procedural technicalities and partisan interests.

Vyshna, representing the Muttada division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, sought legal redress following the State Election Commission's notification of her name's removal. Despite appealing to the District Collector, she expressed concerns about possible political interference affecting her case.

Her legal team argued that Vyshna's name was duly listed in initial registers. An objection was raised by Dhanesh Kumar, who contested her residency without documented evidence. Vyshna provided voter ID, Aadhaar, driving licence, and passport to substantiate her domicile. The court affirmed her right to contest, stressing her electoral participation is vital.

With reassessment underway, Vyshna is optimistic and actively campaigning again. High-profile supporters, like Congress leader K S Sabarinathan, criticized the arbitrary exclusion and celebrated the court's timely intervention, which has elevated her public presence statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

