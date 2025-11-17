Judicial Activism vs. Adventurism: Balancing Justice in India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlighted a crucial distinction between judicial activism and adventurism during a recent event. He stressed that while judicial activism is vital for upholding citizens' rights when the legislature or executive falls short, it should never morph into judicial adventurism or terrorism.

The Chief Justice made these remarks at the book release of 'Our Rights: Essays on Law, Justice and the Constitution' by former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice F I Rebello. Justice Gavai noted that Rebello's work sheds light on the effective use of law and the Constitution in unifying India's diverse populace.

The event saw participation from important judicial figures, including Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath. Justice Gavai expressed hope that Rebello's book would serve as a valuable resource for judges, lawyers, and law students, steering them towards social and economic equality.