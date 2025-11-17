Gauteng Readies for G20 Summit as Tourism Surges and City Revamps

With South Africa preparing to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time on African soil, Gauteng is experiencing an unprecedented wave of international arrivals, near-full accommodation capacity, and renewed global interest in the province’s tourism and investment potential. As thousands of delegates and visitors make their way to Johannesburg, final touches are being made to infrastructure, logistics, and beautification efforts surrounding the event.

Gauteng’s Final Push Ahead of the Summit

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed pride in the extensive preparation carried out by provincial and municipal teams over the past months. Speaking alongside Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola at a joint media briefing, Lesufi confirmed that the province had relied solely on existing budgets to upgrade infrastructure, improve public spaces, and enhance critical services.

“What they’ve done for the preparations… especially infrastructure, water, electricity and the beautification of the entire province, we requested departments to use their current budgets. So, there was no new money allocated specifically for the G20,” Lesufi said.

He emphasised that the coordinated effort — involving weekly meetings with national ministers and provincial executives — had strengthened local government responsiveness and improved service delivery.

Infrastructure Refreshed Across Johannesburg

Lesufi detailed some of the most visible improvements:

Streetlights and traffic lights repaired across major corridors

Potholes filled across strategic routes leading to NASREC

Water supply systems stabilised in collaboration with municipal entities

Beautification upgrades, including landscaping, painting, and precinct cleaning

These improvements, he said, must not be temporary. Lesufi revealed that the intergovernmental coordination mechanisms established for the G20 will continue beyond the summit to maintain and build on service delivery gains.

“We’ve worked extremely hard… and we’ve agreed with the Ministers that even after the G20, those meetings will continue so that we can keep attending to these areas,” he said.

Weather Concerns as the Final Hurdle

Lesufi noted the city was “almost there” in terms of readiness but expressed concern about heavy rainfall expected earlier in the week.

“For the first time, I don’t want the rain because it reopens the potholes and creates problems. We’re crossing our fingers that by Wednesday, the weather will behave,” he said.

Despite weather worries, Lesufi remained confident that Johannesburg would be fully prepared when the summit begins.

A Tourism Boom Driven by the G20

The G20 Summit has triggered a tourism surge in Gauteng not seen in years. Lesufi reported that:

Hotels across Johannesburg and surrounding areas are almost fully booked

Flights into the province are at near-maximum capacity

Malls, retail centres, and restaurants are bustling with visitors

Major tourist attractions are experiencing peak bookings

The influx of global leaders, business delegations, civil society groups, media outlets, and international observers has generated a significant short-term economic boost — but Lesufi believes the long-term impact could be far greater.

“The airlines are fully booked… Our retail stores are abuzz, and our major tourist attractions are booked,” he said. “We are looking forward to attracting major tourists and hope for returns that go far beyond billions of rands.”

NASREC: Transformed for a Global Audience

At the heart of the Summit is the Johannesburg Expo Centre at NASREC, the main venue for the Leaders’ Summit scheduled for 22–23 November 2025. Lesufi praised the teams responsible for preparing the venue, describing its transformation as remarkable.

“NASREC has never looked so beautiful. I want to thank the team… This looks beautiful,” he said, noting that the precinct’s refurbishment will leave a lasting legacy for future events and exhibitions.

A Global Moment Under the Theme: Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability

South Africa’s G20 Presidency — guided by the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability” — aims to elevate African priorities in global economic governance, amplify the voices of developing nations, and chart a path toward more inclusive and sustainable global development.

The summit will bring together leaders from 42 countries, including:

20 G20 member states (minus the United States, which has opted not to send officials)

16 invited guest countries

6 countries representing regional blocs in Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia

Thousands of international delegates, journalists, and visitors will converge on Johannesburg for the historic gathering.

A Showcase Moment for Gauteng and South Africa

As the world turns its eyes toward South Africa, Gauteng’s rapid upgrades, infrastructural improvements, and strong intergovernmental cooperation have positioned the province as a polished host ready for global attention.

“We’re quite happy and excited with the work done thus far,” Lesufi concluded. “But until the session starts, we won’t sit on our laurels.”

South Africa’s G20 moment is set to deliver not only diplomatic and economic benefits but a renewed sense of provincial pride and global confidence.